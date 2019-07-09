Mob Rules To Unleash 'Beast Over Europe' This Fall

Mob Rules have announced that they will be releasing their first new live album in 14 years. The record will be entitled "Beast Over Europe" and is set to hit stores on September 13th.

The album will span roughly 75 minutes and will be released in various formats including CD DigiPak, as well as digitally (download and streaming).

Frontman Klaus Dirks shared his excitement over the longevity of the bands, "When we started, we hoped to release two or three albums with a renowned label and maybe play a great tour.

"Who would have thought that there would be NINE albums and hundreds of concerts instead ... and our journey is still not over. Without our great fans, we wouldn't have made any of it - we are very grateful for that!" See the tracklisting below:

1. Beast Reborn (Intro)

2. Ghost Of A Chance

3. Somerled

4. Black Rain

5. Sinister Light

6. Dykemaster's Tale

7. My Kingdom Come

8. The Last Farewell

9. Children's Crusade

10. On The Edge

11. In The Land Of Wind And Rain

12. Hollowed Be Thy Name

13. Way Back Home

14. Rain Song





Related Stories

Mob Rules Stream New Song 'Children's Crusade'

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Mob Rules Announce New Album Release Shows

More Mob Rules News

Share this article



