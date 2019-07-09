The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show

(hennemusic) The Who debuted a new song, "Hero Ground Zero", during a July 6 show at London's Wembley Stadium. The tune - which appeared during the band's opening set of classics with a symphony orchestra as part of the Moving On! Tour - may surface on their forthcoming album, which is expected sometime this fall and will mark their first record of new material since 2006's "Endless Wire."

After countless years of rehashing the band's early outpout in various configurations, Pete Tonwshend made a new record a condition of playing any live shows under The Who banner in 2019.

"I said I was not going to sign any contracts unless we have new material," explained Townshend earlier this year. "This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album. It has nothing to do with the fact that the Who need a new album. It's purely personal. It's about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer"

The Moving On! trek sees Townshend and Roger Daltrey playing portions of "Tommy" and their 1973 rock opera, "Quadrophenia", alongside a handful of classic tracks. Watch the performance and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





