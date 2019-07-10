.

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

07-10-2019
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch are streaming a cover of the 1973 ZZ Top classic, "Precious And Grace", as the second installment in the band's Weathermaker Vault Series.

"It should be fairly obvious by now that Clutch are huge fans of ZZ Top," says singer Neil Fallon. "They're a band that we grew up listening to - and we still listen to them to this day. 'Precious And Grace,' from their classic 'Tres Hombres' LP, is easily one of our favorite ZZ Top songs and that's really the only story behind the choice."

"Precious And Grace" was mixed by six-time Grammy Award winner and Clutch collaborator Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys).

Clutch recently launched the cover series - which will feature new studio recordings to be released throughout 2019 - with their take on the 1950s Willie Dixon blues standard, "Evil." Check out the new cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


