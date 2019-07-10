Drown This City Release 'In Your Image' Video

Drown This City have released a music video for their single "In Your Image", which comes from the group's just released "Alpha // Survivor" EP.

The song explores "Alex Reade's struggles being tied to expectation and agendas throughout her childhood" and she had this to say, "The song really is about the breaking point in anyone's life when they have a moment of power and they shed false beliefs. It's a paradigm shift into a new perspective - an ascension into one's true self and power."

She had this to say about the theme of the EP, "We've been through heart ache, break downs, low moments and the highest of highs and together have only gotten stronger.

"We've supported each other to be powerful as well as vulnerable, and through this connection we've come out of dark times and rebuilt Drown This City, ready to be released in its new form."



"As a concept, Alpha // Survivor represents the battle between one's emotions, how we can feel like an empty, emotionless void, but at the same time display absolute strength and power in the toughest of times. It's the idea of conquering one's inhibitions in the face of adversity." Watch the video here





