Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

07-10-2019
Lacuna Coil

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Black Anima" on October 11th. It is the following up to their 2016 studio effort "Delirium".

Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had this to say, . "Black Anima is all of us. It's you and it's me. It's everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that's halfway asleep.

"It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It's sacrifice and pain, its justice and fear, its fury and revenge, it's past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.

"The black core that balances it all... as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can't wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima".


