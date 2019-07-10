Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Black Anima" on October 11th. It is the following up to their 2016 studio effort "Delirium".

Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had this to say, . "Black Anima is all of us. It's you and it's me. It's everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that's halfway asleep.

"It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It's sacrifice and pain, its justice and fear, its fury and revenge, it's past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.

"The black core that balances it all... as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can't wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima".





Related Stories

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

Lacuna Coil Renew Century Media Deal

Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Lacuna Coil Release 'Blood, Tears, Dust' Video

More Lacuna Coil News

Share this article



