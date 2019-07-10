Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin record their second album as 1969 rolls on in the fourth episode of its 50th anniversary video history series. In the spring, the band began juggling sessions for "Led Zeppelin II" with tours of the UK, Scandinavia and North America that ran into late summer.

Produced by guitarist Jimmy Page, the project would deliver anthems like "Whole Lotta Love", "Heartbreaker" and "Ramble On", among others, when it surfaced alongside a series of fall tours to launch the record.

The group introduced fans to select tracks from "Led Zeppelin II" while on the road during its recording and in advance of its release. Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin's debut album hit the Top 10 in both the US and UK, just months after its arrival in January. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





