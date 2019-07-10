.

The Offering Release 'Ultraviolence' Video

07-10-2019
The Offering

The Offering have released a brand new music video for their song "Ultraviolence". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Home", which will be hitting stores on August 2nd.

Guitarist Nishad George had the following to say about the new clip, "For 'Ultraviolence', we wanted to make a video that represents one of the reoccurring themes Alex sings about on 'Home,' which is the war between the ears.

"To visually depict this, I wanted to emphasize the physical, emotional, and intellectual breakdown that happens when you lose the battle against yourself.

"We made a screenplay inspired by 'The Most Dangerous Game', but set in the inner forest, with each remaining bandmate representing one the aforementioned three aspects of humanity.

"This was incredibly hard to film as Alex put himself in a LOT of physical danger to pull it off. We hope you enjoy it." Watch the video here


