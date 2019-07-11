AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

AC/DC fans in the U.S. will finally be able to watch frontman Brian Johnson's "A Life On The Road" television show later this month when it comes to AXS TV this fall.

Some of the special guests to featured in upcoming episodes include Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliot, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Billy Joel, Eagles Joe Walsh, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Bad Company's Paul Rogers and Pink Floyd's Nick Mason.

The U.S. premiere of the show will be taking place on September 15 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and will feature Brian Johnson's chat with The Police frontman Sting. A preview clip can be streamed here.

Brian had this to say about the show, "To sit and chat with my friends and heroes while filming 'On The Road' was ridiculous fun, and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust."





Related Stories

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Rumored Return

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

More AC/DC News

Share this article



