.

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

07-11-2019
AC/DC

AC/DC fans in the U.S. will finally be able to watch frontman Brian Johnson's "A Life On The Road" television show later this month when it comes to AXS TV this fall.

Some of the special guests to featured in upcoming episodes include Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard's Joe Elliot, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Billy Joel, Eagles Joe Walsh, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, Bad Company's Paul Rogers and Pink Floyd's Nick Mason.

The U.S. premiere of the show will be taking place on September 15 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and will feature Brian Johnson's chat with The Police frontman Sting. A preview clip can be streamed here.

Brian had this to say about the show, "To sit and chat with my friends and heroes while filming 'On The Road' was ridiculous fun, and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust."


