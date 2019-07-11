Blue Oyster Cult Planning New Album Under Frontiers Deal

Blue Oyster Cult have announced that they are planning to release a new studio album next year, as well as some reissues and live releases under their just inked deal with Frontiers Music Srl.

Eric Bloom had this to say, "It's been a long time since BOC's last studio album. Our biggest question from fans is 'when are we going to do some new music?' So we are ready to take this journey again.

"Recording with Danny, Richie and Jules should be a great experience as we've been touring together for years and Buck and I are looking forward to including them in the creative and recording process."

Buck Dharma added, "The current band is Great and has never been recorded other than the live concerts, so we feel now is the time for new songs to be written and recorded. About half of the songs for the new record exist and the rest will be finished during the process."

Frontiers says that the new studio album is expected in 2020 and they are planning some reissues including "Cult Classic", "Heaven Forbid" , "Curse of the Hidden Mirror", "A Long Day's Night" (Live CD/DVD and Blu Ray version to be released for the first time).

Next year the band will also be unleashing the following live releases:

1.Live show from the iHeart Radio Theater 2012 (40th Anniversary).

2. Live show from Hard Rock Casino Cleveland 2014

3. Live show from Rock of Ages Festival in Germany 2016

4. 40th Anniversary of "Agents of Fortune" shot in L.A. in April 2017 [ "Agents of Fortune" album played front to back]

5. B?C 45th Anniversary show Live in London June 17th 2017) [includes BÖC first album played in its entirety back to back]





