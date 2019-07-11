Grayscale Announce Fall Headline Tour

Grayscale have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headline tour in support of their forthcoming sophomore album "Nella Vita".

Their new record is set to hit stores on September 6th and they will be playing a release show on October 5th in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of Living Arts after the conclusion of the tour.

The band will be supported on the trek by Belmont, Bearings, and Rich People and it is scheduled to get underway on September 4th in College Park, MDat the Milkboy Arthouse. See the dates below:

9/4 - College Park, MD - Milkboy Arthouse

9/5 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

9/6 - Durham, NC - Sophomore Slump Fest @ Motorco Music Hall

9/7 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

9/08 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9/10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

9/11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

9/13 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

9/14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

9/15 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

9/17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

9/18 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

9/20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre

9/21 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey*

9/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

9/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

9/25 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

9/27 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage

9/28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

9/29 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

9/30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

10/2 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/3 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

10/4 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground





