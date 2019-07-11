.

Grayscale Announce Fall Headline Tour

07-11-2019
Grayscale

Grayscale have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. headline tour in support of their forthcoming sophomore album "Nella Vita".

Their new record is set to hit stores on September 6th and they will be playing a release show on October 5th in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of Living Arts after the conclusion of the tour.

The band will be supported on the trek by Belmont, Bearings, and Rich People and it is scheduled to get underway on September 4th in College Park, MDat the Milkboy Arthouse. See the dates below:

9/4 - College Park, MD - Milkboy Arthouse
9/5 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
9/6 - Durham, NC - Sophomore Slump Fest @ Motorco Music Hall
9/7 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
9/08 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9/10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
9/11 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
9/13 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live
9/14 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
9/15 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
9/17 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
9/18 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
9/20 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre
9/21 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey*
9/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
9/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
9/25 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino
9/27 - Burnsville, MN - The Garage
9/28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
9/29 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
9/30 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
10/2 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/3 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
10/4 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground


Related Stories


Grayscale Announce Fall Headline Tour

Grayscale Release 'In Violet' Video

More Grayscale News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Matt Nathanson To Deliver 'postcards (from Chicago)'

Chase Atlantic Release 'Heaven And Back' Video

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.