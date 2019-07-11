Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

(hennemusic) The Eagles, Guns N' Roses and Metallica are among the rockers featured on Forbes magazine's World's Highest Paid Celebrities List of 2019.

Pop star Taylor Swift topped the latest edition of the annual list with $185 million in earnings, ahead of second-place Kylie Jenner ($170 million), Kanye West ($150 million), soccer star Lionel Messi ($127 million) and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the Top 5 at #110 million.

As for rockers, The Eagles landed at No. 8 with $100 million in revenue; Metallica enters at No. 30 with $68.5 million; Fleetwood Mac sit at No. 59 with $49 million; Guns N' Roses come in at No. 71 with $44 million; and, The Rolling Stones place 83rd with $41 million.

According to Forbes, the world's 100 highest-paid superstars earned $6.3 billion in pretax revenue over the past 12 months. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh

Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

Eagles TV Special Preview Goes Online

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

More Eagles News

Share this article



