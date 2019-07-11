The Doobie Brothers To Play Two Classic Albums At Special Show

The Doobie Brothers hometown fans that could not attend the band's special Beacon Theatre performances of two iconic albums will be able to see the show this fall.

The band has announced that they will be playing their two albums "Toulouse Street" and "The Captain and Me" in full during a special hometown show at The Masonic in San Francisco on September 12th.

They will also be playing select songs from their storied career. They had this to say, "We had a phenomenal experience performing both albums at the Beacon Theatre. Fans came from all over the world and we ended up playing two shows.

"We decided to bring the same full-album performance to an intimate setting on the West Coast and The Masonic is the perfect venue." Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, July 12th at 10AM locale time via Ticketmaster.





