Violent Femmes Recruit Stefan Janoski For 'I'm Nothing'

Violent Femmes are streaming their new rendition of their classic song "I'm Nothing" that features a guest appearance from pro skateboarder Stefan Janoski.

The track comes from the veteran band's forthcoming album "Hotel Last Resort", which is set to hit stores on July 26th. Brian Ritchie had this to say about the new version of the song"

"'I'm Nothing' explores the modern conundrum of people needing to attach labels to other human beings. We refute that in human terms and also with our music."

After Janoski approached the group about a collaboration for a Nike skate shoe that will feature handwriting of "I'm Nothing", the band decided to team up with him for a new version of the track with some new lyrics and the skate star's guest vocals.

Ritchie continued, "We're kind of like jazz musicians or folk musicians. We don't really see the harm in revisiting a song or doing a new version. So here's Stefan, coming from the outside and having such enthusiasm for 'I'm Nothing,' we thought it was a good time to revisit it and invited him to help out on the vocals. He was so enthusiastic about it, it was like he was floating on clouds while he was in the studio." Stream it here.





