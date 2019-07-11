AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week
AC/DC will reportedly announced a world tour next week, according to a report from a Topeka, Kansas radio station, who claim that an unnamed source "close with the AC/DC camp" told them.
V100 made the claim on Thursday (July 11th), stating that the anonymous source told them "that the band is set to announce a 2019-2020 World Tour next week on Wednesday."
They further went on to say that frontman Brian Johnson is back in the band and the were "told" he was back in the band. The say that they believe their source is reliable. Fans will know for sure either way, next week. Read the report here.
