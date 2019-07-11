.

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

07-11-2019
Asking Alexandria

After teasing fans on social media earlier this week, Asking Alexandria have released a new track called "The Violence" that is accompanied by a 7 minute short film written and directed by Jensen Noen.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say, "We are back bigger, better, louder and more insane than ever before. This single encompasses everything we have been working towards. Huge guitars, anthemic drums and some of the catchiest, most technically accomplished vocals that Danny has ever delivered, and this is only just the beginning."

Frontman Danny Worsnop added, "The Violence was an incredibly rewarding song to create. Ben and I both got to go way outside anything we'd done before and create something fresh and engaging.

"Thematically the song is about the way mainstream media and politicians manipulate and spread mistruth amongst the people to encourage and create anger, fear, division, and conflict in their quest to control and acquire power.

"As the history books have shown, this only goes so far before the people stand up and say enough is enough. I hope everyone enjoys what we've created here, we had a great time making it, and even more fun shooting the video!" Watch the film here


Related Stories


Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Asking Alexandria Unplug For 'Alone In A Room'

Asking Alexandria Share Special Acoustic Video

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria Recording Next Album

More Asking Alexandria News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Matt Nathanson To Deliver 'postcards (from Chicago)'

Chase Atlantic Release 'Heaven And Back' Video

AC/DC Legend Brian Johnson's TV Show Coming To U.S.

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.