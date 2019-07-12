.

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

07-12-2019
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have released a lyric video for "Faith", the latest single from their fourth album, "Prequelle." The third consecutive track from the project to reach the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Top 10 follows the set's first two singles, "Rats" and "Dance Macabre", both of which topped the US rock radio chart.

Recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, "Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last year.

Currently on the road across Europe with Metallica, Ghost will return to North America for shows in September and October, and a newly-announced fall trek of the UK and Europe.

"We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation," says the group. "Tickets available Friday, July 12." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

iamthemorning Release 'Ghost Of A Story' Video

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

Ghost Unplug For Radio Station Appearance

Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'

Ghost Add Dates To North American Tour

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Season Of Ghosts Release New Lyric Video Ahead Of Tour

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week- Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing- Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa- more


Reviews
RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Rumored To Announce Tour Next Week

Eyehategod's Aaron Hill Updates Fans Following Stabbing

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

iHeartRadioMusic Festival Add More Stars To Lineup

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.