Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

(hennemusic) Ghost have released a lyric video for "Faith", the latest single from their fourth album, "Prequelle." The third consecutive track from the project to reach the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Top 10 follows the set's first two singles, "Rats" and "Dance Macabre", both of which topped the US rock radio chart.

Recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, "Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last year.

Currently on the road across Europe with Metallica, Ghost will return to North America for shows in September and October, and a newly-announced fall trek of the UK and Europe.

"We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation," says the group. "Tickets available Friday, July 12." Watch the video here.

