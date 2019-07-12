Gurt Get Rolling Stoned In New Video

Gurt have released a brand new video for their track 'Rolling Stoned'. The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Bongs Of Praise", which is set to be released on September 6th.

frontman Gareth Kelly had this to say, : "The decision was made to release on our own label as a way of maximising the amount of exciting bundle options that fans have come to expect from GURT, and we are sure you will agree when you set eyes on the Ultimate Edition bundle of the album!

"Alongside this announcement we are over the moon to reveal the album artwork and exciting lyric video for 'Rolling Stoned', which features the awesome artwork produced by California based artist Mark Williams of Heavy Hand Illustration.

"Having worked on the previous 'Battlepants' illustration for the last album, Mark has also worked alongside well known bands like Pig Destroyer and adds his unique spin and detailed style to this epic Bong Organ cathedral that also features heavily in our new video created by French artist Clem Colt.

"We hope you love the new song, love the new video and get exited for the new release and preorder one of the many different variations of formats or bundles available!" Check it out here





