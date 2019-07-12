Mark Zavon Singled Out Week: South Of The Border

Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon recently released his debut solo album and is gearing up for some shows this month. To celebrate we asked Mark to tell us about some of the songs. Today he tells us about "South Of The Border". Here is the story:

This song was written about leaving the realities of day-to-day life behind and escaping to a tropical paradise. Sometimes, especially when I have to spend a lot of time doing repetitive or menial types of tasks my mind will start to wander and I'll start daydreaming about something or somewhere. Usually it's a tropical spot with a beach, blue water, and beautiful weather.

It's the type of thing that I've daydreamed about my whole life, but in recent years I've had the opportunity to actually check out some really cool spots in Mexico that bear a striking resemblance to the places that I would see in my mind's eye. Seeing some of these places first hand really put a face to the name so to speak, and I was able to really express what it is that makes them worth making a trip to see. Maybe it's a bit of a cliche, but there is something very therapeutic about sipping a margarita with your toes in the sand, and a beautiful sunset is relaxing no matter who you are.

There is something really cathartic about spending time in swim trunks and flip flops. Jimmy Buffet wrote about it a long time ago, and it's a feeling that crosses a lot of boundaries. We all have stress and pressure in our lives and when that stuff winds you up it's great to have a tropical island you can go to, either real or daydream-style to absorb a little relaxation, and maybe even a little tequila!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here, and learn more about the album, plus find details about his solo band shows right here!





