Wage War Release 'Who I Am' Video

07-12-2019
Wage War

Wage War have released a music video for their song "Who I Am". The song is the opening track of their forthcoming album "Pressure", which is set to be released on August 30th.

The band had this to say, "We've spent countless hours, days, and months over the first half of this year perfecting every detail of this album, and it's been so hard to keep under wraps. We are glad it's finally here.

"We pushed every boundary we could think of to make this record. Picking songs to release ahead of an album is always a difficult task but we chose 'Who I Am' to be the frontrunner. It's 'Wage War on 11.'

"Lyrically, the song dives into the reality of the people who inevitably look down on you or talk down to the things you invest yourself in or who you try to be. We sometimes forget that we're all human beings and we all feel and hurt." Watch the video here.


Wage War Release 'Who I Am' Video

