Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming an animated video for "Ain't The End Of The World", the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, "Another State Of Grace."

"'Ain't The End Of The World' is trademark Black Star Riders, showcasing the dual guitars of Christian Martucci and Scott Gorham perfectly," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "It's a song of hope, positivity and seeing the light at the end of a dark tunnel in a world of uncertainty."

The tune follows the title track as the second song issued in advance of the September 6 release of the set, which was produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax) and recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, CA.

The band's fourth album introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





