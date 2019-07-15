Alesana Announce Cloak And Dagger Tour

Alesana have announced that they will be hitting the road for a headline trek dubbed the Cloak and Dagger Tour, that will feature support from Capture, Avoid, and Dead Superstar.

The tour will be hitting cities along the west coast and will get underway on August 14th in Seattle, WA at the El Corazon and is set to conclude on August 25th in Fresno, CA at the Full Circle Brewery.

Frontman Shawn Milke had this to say, "We are excited to announce that we will be hitting the west coast in August with our friends in Capture, AVOID, and Dead Superstar. on the Cloak and Dagger Tour!

"We will be playing songs that span our entire catalog, including several songs that we've never played live for you before this. Come hang with us, sing along, dance along and celebrate life and rock and roll!" See the dates below:

8/14 - Seattle, WA at El Corazon

8/15 - Portland, OR at Paris Theatre

8/17 - Reno, NV at Jub Juibs Thirst Parlor

8/18 - Sacramento, CA at The Boardwalk

8/20 - Fullerton, CA at Slidebar

8/21 - Los Angeles, CA at Whiskey A Go Go

8/22 - San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick

8/23 - Mesa, AZ at Club Red

8/24 - Las Vegas, NV at Backstage Bar

8/25 - Fresno, CA at Full Circle Brewery





Related Stories

Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana

More Alesana News

Share this article



