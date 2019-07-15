Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'

Eagles star and country music icon Vince Gill has revealed a stream of his brand new song "I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More," which comes from his forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Okie" and is set to hit stores on August 23rd. He had the following to say about the new track, "The whole image of riding a train has such great beauty to it.

"It conjures images of The Grapes of Wrath, the Dust Bowl, and people hopping freight trains. This song has got to come from my experience in order to be able to put it on paper and to have it feel legit and truthful and honest. In my case it could very well be about a bus instead of a train-I've been riding a tour bus for 40 something years now. This is a song of reflection, yearning and hopefulness." Listen to it here





