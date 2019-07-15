.

Singled Out: Cold Kingdom's A New Disaster

07-15-2019
Cold Kingdom

Cold Kingdom recently released their new album "Into The Black Sky" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Elissa Pearson to tell us about the song "A New Disaster". Here is the story:

'A New Disaster' is the first single we released off of our full length album, 'Into the Black Sky' and it marks the beginning of a new era for Cold Kingdom. Before I was officially the new singer, they had sent me over a few songs to put some vocals on, so they could hear the songs with a voice and develop them further. This was instantly the first one I gravitated towards, and sent over. I thought there was just something so empowering and fearless about it. It's a new chapter- for Cold Kingdom, for all of us. The guys found themselves in a very tough spot- not wanting to not be Cold Kingdom, and in come Collin and I, uprooting from another band. None of us knew how things would go exactly or what the response would be, but we knew we had to do it, and just let it be what it's going to be- create a new disaster.

Shooting the video for this was a blast. It was important to us for the video to be very band focused, as it served as not only an introduction to the new line-up, but it was also the first look at what to expect from the new album. We shot this at a brewery in Mankato, MN, and literally drove the van and trailer right into the brewery! This is the first time we had all hopped into a van together and hit the road, so we were all pretty pumped up. We had to wait until they closed down, so once we got set all setup and ready to go, it was pretty darn close to 1AM, and we filmed up until 4AM! It was a blast and I even found a beer I liked- which is a pretty big deal to anyone who knows me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


A New Disaster

