Slightly Stoopid Lead On The Water Festival Lineup

07-15-2019
Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid lead the lineup for the inaugural On The Water Festival which will be taking place on Saturday, October 12 & Sunday, October 13 at Huntington State Beach in Huntington Beach, CA.

The band has a special treat planned for the event where they are set to perform two sets, including their headline set on Saturday night, followed by a rare unplugged performance on Sunday.

Miles Doughty had this to say, "Stoked to playing the On The Water Festival this October in Huntington Beach with all our friends. Where the music hits the sand and the sun hits the tan! We're stoked to join forces with SGE to bring an epic music experience on the beach to Southern California."

The event will also feature performances from Dirty Heads, 311, Chronixx, J Boog, The Interrupters, Alborosie, The Expendables, Hirie, The Expanders, Law, and more still to be announced.


