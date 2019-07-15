Tool Surprise Fans With Release Of Early Demos Album

Tool have made a surprise entry into the age of music streaming with the surprise release of a special album called "72826", which is made from their 1991 demo tape.

The band has thus far avoided adding their acclaimed albums to the online services but last week "72826" suddenly appeared on most of the major outlets including Apple Music, YouTube, Google Play and Pandora. The only big exception seems to be Spotify.

The release features demos tracks for "Hush," "Crawl Away," "Sober," "Jerk-Off" and live recording of "Cold and Ugly" and "Part of Me." Check it out here.

The special demo albums comes as fans prepare for the August 30th release of the band's long awaited following up to their 2006 studio album "10,000 Days".





