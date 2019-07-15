Underoath Stream 'Loneliness' From Deluxe Album Release

Underoath have digitally released a song called "Loneliness." The track comes from their forthcoming deluxe edition of "Erase Me", which will be released on August 2nd.

The deluxe version will include the original album along with the additional track "Another Life," an acoustic versions of "Wake Me" and their cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box," plus a 3TEETH remix of "On My Teeth." Stream "Loneliness" here

The band will be hitting the road later this week for a summer tour across North America with Korn and Alice In Chains. The trek will begin on July 18th at the Austin360 Amphitheater. See the dates below:

7/18 - Austin, TX-Austin360 Amphitheater

7/20 - The Woodlands, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/21 - Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23 - Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/25 - Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 - Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

7/28 - West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

7/30 - Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/31 - Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live

8/2 - Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/3 - Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion

8/6 - Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/7 - Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

8/9 - Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center

8/10 - Hartford, CT-XFINITY Theatre

8/11 - Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/13 - Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/14 - Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

8/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center

8/17 - Burgettstown, PA-KeyBank Pavilion

8/18 - Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

8/20 - Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/21 - Tinley Park, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/23 - Maryland Heights, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/25 - Denver, CO-Pepsi Center

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheatre

8/30 - Irvine, CA-FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

8/31 - Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/2 - Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/4 - Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre





