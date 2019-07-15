.

Underoath Stream 'Loneliness' From Deluxe Album Release

07-15-2019
Underoath

Underoath have digitally released a song called "Loneliness." The track comes from their forthcoming deluxe edition of "Erase Me", which will be released on August 2nd.

The deluxe version will include the original album along with the additional track "Another Life," an acoustic versions of "Wake Me" and their cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box," plus a 3TEETH remix of "On My Teeth." Stream "Loneliness" here

The band will be hitting the road later this week for a summer tour across North America with Korn and Alice In Chains. The trek will begin on July 18th at the Austin360 Amphitheater. See the dates below:

Underoath are also gearing up for their summer tour with Korn and Alice in Chains. All tour dates are below.


7/18 - Austin, TX-Austin360 Amphitheater
7/20 - The Woodlands, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
7/21 - Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion
7/23 - Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7/25 - Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/26 - Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
7/28 - West Palm Beach, FL-Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
7/30 - Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/31 - Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live
8/2 - Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater
8/3 - Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion
8/6 - Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/7 - Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center
8/9 - Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center
8/10 - Hartford, CT-XFINITY Theatre
8/11 - Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/13 - Clarkston, MI-DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/14 - Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage
8/16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center
8/17 - Burgettstown, PA-KeyBank Pavilion
8/18 - Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center
8/20 - Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
8/21 - Tinley Park, IL-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/23 - Maryland Heights, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/25 - Denver, CO-Pepsi Center
8/27 - Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheatre
8/30 - Irvine, CA-FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
8/31 - Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion
9/2 - Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/4 - Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre


Related Stories


Underoath Stream 'Loneliness' From Deluxe Album Release

Underoath Release 'Bloodlust' Video

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

More Underoath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen- Tool Surprise Fans With Release Of Early Demos Album- Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen

Tool Surprise Fans With Release Of Early Demos Album

Eagles' Vince Gill Streams 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'

Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell Deaths Inspired Scott Stapp's 'Gone Too Soon'

Slightly Stoopid Lead On The Water Festival Lineup

Underoath Stream 'Loneliness' From Deluxe Album Release

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Expand Anniversary Tour

The Get Up Kids Release 'Salina' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.