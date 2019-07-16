AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

AC/DC classic "Hells Bells" has been given an unusual makeover courtesy of the German a cappella metal group Van Canto who have just released video for their take on the song.

The cover tune is featured on the band's latest album "Trust In Rust", which hit stores last August. Singer Stefan Schmidt explained previously what makes their group unique, "We have that freak factor, we have a style not everybody likes, but we wouldn't have tried it for [more than] 10 years if nobody cared."

He continued, "We're living the dream, as long as we're playing shows and people turn up to listen to us, we must be doing something right." Check out the video here.





