Nebula Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Nebula has announced that they will be hitting the road next month for a headlining tour across the U.S. in support of their first new album in a decade.

Sasquatch will provide support on the trek, which is set to kick off on August 22nd in Los Angeles and visit 27 cities before wrapping on September 22nd in San Francisco.

The band had this to say, "We can't wait to hit the road with a new record. It's been a long time since we've played the US. Nebula has always been a hard working band and we plan to do no different this time around. Hawkwind summed it up pretty well for us:

"Get ready for an all out sonic attack on your senses, you will notice vibrations in your diaphragm, you will hear a distant hissing in your ears, you will feel dizzy, there will be bleeding from your orifices. These are signs of imminent sonic destruction, you can help no one, do not panic, think only of yourselves." See the dates below:

August 22 Los Angeles, CA Resident

August 23 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

August 24 Mesa, AZ Club Red

August 25 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

August 27 Austin, TX The Lost Well

August 28 Dallas, TX Three Links

August 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

August 30 Memphis, TN The Hi Tone

August 31 Atlanta, GA 529 Bar

September 1 Durham, NC Pinhook

September 3 Richmond, VA The Camel

September 4 Washington, DC DC9 Nightclub

September 5 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

September 6 Boston, MA Great Scott

September 7 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar

September 8 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

September 10 Hamtramck, MI Small's Bar

September 11 Chicago, IL Reggie's Rock Club

September 12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

September 13 Lincoln, NE The Bourbon Theatre

September 15 Denver, CO Streets of London Pub

September 17 Boise, ID The Shredder

September 18 Seattle, WA Highline

September 19 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown

September 21 Portland, OR The Star Theatre (as part of Northwest Hesh Fest w/ Red Fang, etc.)

September 22 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill





