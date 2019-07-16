Nebula Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Nebula has announced that they will be hitting the road next month for a headlining tour across the U.S. in support of their first new album in a decade.
Sasquatch will provide support on the trek, which is set to kick off on August 22nd in Los Angeles and visit 27 cities before wrapping on September 22nd in San Francisco.
The band had this to say, "We can't wait to hit the road with a new record. It's been a long time since we've played the US. Nebula has always been a hard working band and we plan to do no different this time around. Hawkwind summed it up pretty well for us:
"Get ready for an all out sonic attack on your senses, you will notice vibrations in your diaphragm, you will hear a distant hissing in your ears, you will feel dizzy, there will be bleeding from your orifices. These are signs of imminent sonic destruction, you can help no one, do not panic, think only of yourselves." See the dates below:
August 22 Los Angeles, CA Resident
August 23 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
August 24 Mesa, AZ Club Red
August 25 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
August 27 Austin, TX The Lost Well
August 28 Dallas, TX Three Links
August 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
August 30 Memphis, TN The Hi Tone
August 31 Atlanta, GA 529 Bar
September 1 Durham, NC Pinhook
September 3 Richmond, VA The Camel
September 4 Washington, DC DC9 Nightclub
September 5 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie
September 6 Boston, MA Great Scott
September 7 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus Bar
September 8 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
September 10 Hamtramck, MI Small's Bar
September 11 Chicago, IL Reggie's Rock Club
September 12 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
September 13 Lincoln, NE The Bourbon Theatre
September 15 Denver, CO Streets of London Pub
September 17 Boise, ID The Shredder
September 18 Seattle, WA Highline
September 19 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown
September 21 Portland, OR The Star Theatre (as part of Northwest Hesh Fest w/ Red Fang, etc.)
September 22 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
