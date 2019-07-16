Puddle of Mudd Stream Song From First New Album In 10 Years

Puddle of Mudd have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in a decade this fall. The new record will be called "Welcome to Galvania" and is set to hit stores on September 13th.

The band celebrated the announcement with the release of the track "Uh Oh," which can be streamed here. Frontman Wes Scantlin had this to say, "This album has been a long time coming. I'm just so happy to finally get it out there for my fans. I hope the new music inspires my fans to live their lives. I'm just trying to crawl under people's skin and help them through their life musically."

He continued, "Sometimes in life you come across people who want to bring you down and rip apart your soul. Well, those days are gone. I have surrounded myself with a great team of people. They believe in me and I believe in them. I'd like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and perseverance. I would also like to thank all of my fans for their patience. This is just the beginning. I have a lot more rock 'n' roll in me to share with the world!"





