Singled Out: Emma Garell Band's Destination Anaheim

The Emma Garell Band recently released a music video for their single "Destination Anaheim" and to celebrate we asked Emma to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The inside story for "Destination Anaheim" is simple it is about people idolizing musicians, especially in our day in the age of Instagram. It is so easy for us to look so f***ing popular and so happy and sober...but the reality is hard.

Hell, I just saw this morning about Steve Adler stabbing himself...this is what I am talking about...does this have to be the destiny of a rockstar? We idolize this lifestyle that can become very quickly overwhelming.

I have had a little feedback from older friends and family that are assuming that I am supporting the use of cocaine, drinking and smoking...when all I am really pushing is that social media makes it look like we are having lots of fun and living it up when really it is hard and rock n roll life can be pretty f***in' sh*tty.

While I did write the song on one of my trips to Orange County...but not to let anyone down but the words just rhymed and CA is where people go to "make it".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





