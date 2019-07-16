Tegan And Sara Return To Their Roots With New Album

Tegan and Sara have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Hey, I'm Just Like You" on September 27th and are teasing fans with a trailer.

The album's music is based on the first music that the they ever wrote. Tegan explains, "While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years. They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17...we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story."

The record is billed a return to their "rock and punk roots, with a punch of pop production". "With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song," says Sara.

Tegan and Sara agree, "This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults." Check out the trailer here





