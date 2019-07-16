.

Tegan And Sara Return To Their Roots With New Album

07-16-2019
Tegan And Sara

Tegan and Sara have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Hey, I'm Just Like You" on September 27th and are teasing fans with a trailer.

The album's music is based on the first music that the they ever wrote. Tegan explains, "While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years. They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17...we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story."

The record is billed a return to their "rock and punk roots, with a punch of pop production". "With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song," says Sara.

Tegan and Sara agree, "This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults." Check out the trailer here


Related Stories


Tegan And Sara Return To Their Roots With New Album

Tegan and Sara Will Star in New 'Archie' Comic Book

More Tegan And Sara News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Was Forbidden To Attend Grammy Music Legends Event- Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package- AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover- Robert Plant- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Was Forbidden To Attend Grammy Music Legends Event

Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package

AC/DC Classic Given Unusual Makeover

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Reflects On Going Solo

Iron Maiden Drummer Expands Legacy Of The Beast Tour Preview

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Puddle of Mudd Stream Song From First New Album In 10 Years

Tegan And Sara Return To Their Roots With New Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.