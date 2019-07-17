Foy Vance Headed To Memphis For Next New Album

Foy Vance will be continuing his musical city hopping campaign with the release of a new album called "To Memphis" on September 6th and is the e companion album to "From Muscle Shoals", which he released last month.

The new album was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, TN and produced by Vance with Matt Ross-Sprang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine).

He had this to say, "I have always been such a massive fan of American Folk Music in all its many forms. There is a certain candidness to it. The 'Americana' songs proved intriguing as somewhere very old and written somewhat wryly, but a good few were songs written in the last six months that felt like they belonged to these older ones in some way." See the tracklist below:

I Was Born

Only The Artist

Cradled In Arms

Have Me Maria

I Won't Let You Fall

Malibu Jane

The Strong Hand

Alice From Dallas

The Christ And The Cook

Wind Blows Chloe

We're Already In Heaven





Related Stories

Foy Vance And Kasey Musgraves Talk New Song Moonshine

More Foy Vance News

Share this article



