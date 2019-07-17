.

Great South Bay Music Festival Kicking Off Tomorrow

07-17-2019
Great South Bay Music Festival

This year's Great South Bay Music Festival will be kicking off tomorrow, July 18th, at the Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village on Long Island and will celebrate multiple styles of music over four days.

They will get things off for the 13th annual event on July 18th with the first of the genre focused days. Thursday will be celebrating alt rock headlined by Taking Back Sunday, Friday will feature reggae and ska headlined by Slightly Stoopid, Saturday will be the designated jam day led by Lotus and as well as a special 50th-anniversary tribute to the '69 Woodstock Festival. They will then wrap things up on Sunday with classic rock and a headline set by America.

The festival will include over 75 acts and 5 stages of music and some of the highlights will include Sublime w Rome, WAR, Edgar Winter, Glassjaw, Dweezil Zappa, Spafford, SOJA, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, The Menzingers Assembly Of Dust, Pink Talking Fish, Frank Iero & the Future Violents Englishtown Project, Blue Coupe (Members of Alice Cooper & Blue Oyster Cult),and more. Find all the details here


