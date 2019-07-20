Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler

Lamb Of God have ended the speculation about Chris Adler's status the band by officially announcing that they have made their current touring drummer Art Cruz a full-time member of the band.

The band had this to say, "We returned last week from a great European festival run and our final tour with Slayer in North America. We are excited to keep the momentum going and dive into the next record.

"We'd like to officially welcome Art Cruz, who has been playing drums with us on tour for the last year, as the new drummer of Lamb of God. Art will be joining us in the studio as we begin pre-production and recording of a new album.

"We're very proud of everything this band has accomplished over the last two decades. We would like to thank Chris Adler for his contributions over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."





Related Stories

Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album And Adler Speculation

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Laughs Off Concert Mishap

Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article



