Singled Out: Shiragirl's Nothing To Lose

Warped tour vet Shiragirl tells us about her brand new single "Nothin To Lose", which comes from her forthcoming "Andi Underground" EP. Here is the story:

Andi Underground is a concept record, inspired by the infamous story of Alice, about a young woman who lives in a not-so-distant future of mind-control, digital filters and conformity. Andi decides to run away and rebel against the new world order. Nothin to Lose is the third song in the EP, and it's what Andi sings when she decides to run away, and falls "down a hole" into an underground counterculture. Andi feels she has "Nothin' to Lose" by following her heart and venturing into unknown territory, in order to find her place in the world.

The Andi Underground concept was co-created with our producer Tim Armstrong, who also produced the track. When we were in pre-production, before we came up with the concept idea, we actually recorded a demo of the song with completely different lyrics! The chorus went, "Is it funny to you... cuz it's funny to me..." Our drummer Raine who was in NY and sent over a video of the melody with a lyrical idea about having a different sense of humor. We ended up keeping that melody, but replaced the lyrics to fit our concept and storyline of Andi Underground. Cameron Webb then came into Tim's studio as we were recording the drums and bass, and new scratch vocals. Cameron mixed the song and full EP and added a whole other dimension of sounds, some taken from Tim's MIDI guitar.

All in all, we are very pleased with how the tune came out. Even though we thought about releasing the songs in order, since the EP is a story, our manager and everyone on our team agreed that Nothin to Lose should be the first single off the EP. It is a fun sing-along song with a lot of gang vocals. Our illustrator Sophia Bonafide helped us communicate the concept in our single art, which depicts our protagonist character Andi falling down a hole into the unknown underground world.

