.

Singled Out: Shiragirl's Nothing To Lose

07-20-2019
Shiragirl

Warped tour vet Shiragirl tells us about her brand new single "Nothin To Lose", which comes from her forthcoming "Andi Underground" EP. Here is the story:

Andi Underground is a concept record, inspired by the infamous story of Alice, about a young woman who lives in a not-so-distant future of mind-control, digital filters and conformity. Andi decides to run away and rebel against the new world order. Nothin to Lose is the third song in the EP, and it's what Andi sings when she decides to run away, and falls "down a hole" into an underground counterculture. Andi feels she has "Nothin' to Lose" by following her heart and venturing into unknown territory, in order to find her place in the world.

The Andi Underground concept was co-created with our producer Tim Armstrong, who also produced the track. When we were in pre-production, before we came up with the concept idea, we actually recorded a demo of the song with completely different lyrics! The chorus went, "Is it funny to you... cuz it's funny to me..." Our drummer Raine who was in NY and sent over a video of the melody with a lyrical idea about having a different sense of humor. We ended up keeping that melody, but replaced the lyrics to fit our concept and storyline of Andi Underground. Cameron Webb then came into Tim's studio as we were recording the drums and bass, and new scratch vocals. Cameron mixed the song and full EP and added a whole other dimension of sounds, some taken from Tim's MIDI guitar.

All in all, we are very pleased with how the tune came out. Even though we thought about releasing the songs in order, since the EP is a story, our manager and everyone on our team agreed that Nothin to Lose should be the first single off the EP. It is a fun sing-along song with a lot of gang vocals. Our illustrator Sophia Bonafide helped us communicate the concept in our single art, which depicts our protagonist character Andi falling down a hole into the unknown underground world.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Shiragirl's Nothing To Lose

More Shiragirl News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler- Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack- Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off- Black Sabbath- more


Reviews
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

advertisement


Latest News
Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Iron Maiden Share Video From American Tour Kick Off

Black Sabbath 1970s-Era Celebrated In New Box Set

Creedence Clearwater Revival Stream Proud Mary From Live At Woodstock

Soundgarden Release Live 'Black Hole Sun' Video

Gov't Mule Release 'Bring On The Music' Live Video

Singled Out: Shiragirl's Nothing To Lose



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.