Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video

Fit For An Autopsy have released a brand new music video for their song "Mirrors". The track is the first single from the band's forthcoming studio album.

The record, the band's fifth full-length, will be entitled "The Sea Of Tragic Beasts" and is set to hit stores on October 25th. Will Putney had the following to say about the new song, , "You carry things with you, for better or worse. 'Mirrors' illustrates the darker side of this idea. It's also a testament to how the decisions you make can have a resonating effect on the ones around you.

Clearly, this song was born out of a personal struggle, but in the end, it's a reflection on the greater human condition of love and dependency; not being able to release yourself from the darkness around you. Our new record dives head-on into some difficult topics. 'Mirrors' is the the tip of the iceberg." Watch the Max Moore directed video here.





