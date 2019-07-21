.

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video

07-21-2019
Fit For An Autopsy

Fit For An Autopsy have released a brand new music video for their song "Mirrors". The track is the first single from the band's forthcoming studio album.

The record, the band's fifth full-length, will be entitled "The Sea Of Tragic Beasts" and is set to hit stores on October 25th. Will Putney had the following to say about the new song, , "You carry things with you, for better or worse. 'Mirrors' illustrates the darker side of this idea. It's also a testament to how the decisions you make can have a resonating effect on the ones around you.

Clearly, this song was born out of a personal struggle, but in the end, it's a reflection on the greater human condition of love and dependency; not being able to release yourself from the darkness around you. Our new record dives head-on into some difficult topics. 'Mirrors' is the the tip of the iceberg." Watch the Max Moore directed video here.


Related Stories


Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Sidelined by Emergency Surgery

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour

Fit For An Autopsy Streaming New Song 'Iron Moon'

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'

More Fit For An Autopsy News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single- AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance- Foreigner Release Trailer For Reunion Concert Film- The Struts- more


Reviews
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

Festival d'ete de Quebec: FEQ Award Winners Perform For Free

advertisement


Latest News
Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single

AC/DC Share Classic Rare TV Performance

Foreigner Release Trailer For Reunion Concert Film

The Struts Release 'Dancing In The Street' Video

Sabaton Release '82nd All The Way' Lyric Video

Frank Turner Announces North American Tour

Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Mirrors' Video

Singled Out: Keith Mosfet's Superficial Hypocrite



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.