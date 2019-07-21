Foreigner Release Trailer For Reunion Concert Film

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming the video trailer for "Double Vision: Then And Now", a new concert film that debuted this weekend on DirecTV.

The project captures the reunion of original band members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills with Mick Jones and the current Foreigner lineup as filmed over two shows at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI in October of 2017.

Foreigner delivered the same 18-song show each night over two sets, with Gramm appearing early in the evening with the group's current members for an acoustic version of "Fool For You Anyway" from their self-titled 1977 debut.

The reunion lineup took the stage for the start of a second set that saw them perform five classics from their first three albums: "Feels Like The First Time", "Double Vision," "Blue Morning, Blue Day," "Long Long Way From Home" and "Dirty White Boy."

The group's current players then returned as both lineups delivered encore versions of "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded." Produced by Barry Summers at Rock Fuel Media, the 2017 shows were recorded for an album and video release this fall that will include exclusive bonus material; the project's arrival is expected to sync up with another reunion series of four concert events in Michigan in October. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





