.

Frank Turner Announces North American Tour

07-21-2019
Frank Turner

Frank Turner has announced that he will be launching a North American headline tour this fall in support of his forthcoming album "No Man's Land", following the record's August 16th release.

He will be kicking off the tour on October 8th in Montreal, QC at the Corona Theater and will wrap up the trek on November 6th in Tampa, FL at the Palladium.

Turner had this to say about what fans can expect on the trek, "For this tour, I thought it would be good to give the new album some proper attention, so the first set of mine of the night will be a solo run through some of those songs and stories; once the Souls are up with me, we're playing around with a slightly more stripped back, thoughtful folk approach to some of the older material, which feels different and powerful. Looking forward to sharing a slightly different show with everyone for this run." See the dates below:

October
8 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
10 - Toronto, ONT - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
12 - Scranton, PA - FM Kirby
14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
15 - New York, NY - Town Hall
17 - Chicago, IL - The Anthenauem
18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Pentageous
20 - Kansas City, MO - Liberty Hall
21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ikeda Theatre
30 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theater

November
1 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic
2 - Houston, TX - Revention
4 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theatre
5 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
6 - Tampa, FL - Palladium


