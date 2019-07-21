Frank Turner Announces North American Tour

Frank Turner has announced that he will be launching a North American headline tour this fall in support of his forthcoming album "No Man's Land", following the record's August 16th release.

He will be kicking off the tour on October 8th in Montreal, QC at the Corona Theater and will wrap up the trek on November 6th in Tampa, FL at the Palladium.

Turner had this to say about what fans can expect on the trek, "For this tour, I thought it would be good to give the new album some proper attention, so the first set of mine of the night will be a solo run through some of those songs and stories; once the Souls are up with me, we're playing around with a slightly more stripped back, thoughtful folk approach to some of the older material, which feels different and powerful. Looking forward to sharing a slightly different show with everyone for this run." See the dates below:

October

8 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

10 - Toronto, ONT - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

12 - Scranton, PA - FM Kirby

14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

15 - New York, NY - Town Hall

17 - Chicago, IL - The Anthenauem

18 - Minneapolis, MN - The Pentageous

20 - Kansas City, MO - Liberty Hall

21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theater

November

1 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic

2 - Houston, TX - Revention

4 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theatre

5 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

6 - Tampa, FL - Palladium





Related Stories

Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories

Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'

More Frank Turner News

Share this article



