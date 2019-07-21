.

Sabaton Release '82nd All The Way' Lyric Video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their new song "82nd All The Way". The song comes from the band's just release studio album "The Great War".

"The Great War" was produced by Jonas Kjellgren and as the name implies, it is a concept record about World War I and they began recording the effort exactly 100 years after the end of the conflict.

The band had this to say, "This is not the first time we sing about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war." Watch the video here.


