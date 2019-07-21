Singled Out: Keith Mosfet's Superficial Hypocrite

Toronto music star Keith Mosfet recently released a new single and music video called "Superficial Hypocrite". To celebrate we asked Keith to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

We recorded and mixed the tune in my apartment Casa de Keith Studio's. I feel like I really cut my teeth recording this song and the rest of the album. Musically the song pulls from many places, the one that stands out the most would be The Sonics - Have love will travel.

The song Superficial Hypocrite was originally inspired by an interaction I had with several successful musicians at a birthday party I attended. I was really turned off by their superficialities and inflated egos. I started doing a lot of self reflection after that and saw the same personality traits in myself. I guess I was just trying to grow as a person.

So I wrote a song making fun of my own bullsh*t along with the bullsh*t I saw in other's. I also looked at society and social media for influences for my tongue in cheek tune. People using photos of themselves with dog filters because they didn't like their own self images. I thought the root cause of this was social media. I found the whole social media landscape to be toxic and had taken on a strong negative undercurrent. Fake outrage used by media companies to generate clicks and get ad revenue was very prevalent at the time. I also thought the idea of traveling to beautiful places and taking a selfie so people liked your photos just seems ridiculous. It seemed as though people just stopped enjoying the moment. 2018 was weird as hell....

