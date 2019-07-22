Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'

Iggy Pop has shared a stream to his new song "Free". The track is the title cut to his forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 6th.

He had this to say, "This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice... By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long.



"But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that's an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need - not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free.

"So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen." Stream the title song here and see the tracklisting below:

Full tracklisting for Free:

1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn





