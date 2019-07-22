.

Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'

07-22-2019
Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop has shared a stream to his new song "Free". The track is the title cut to his forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 6th.

He had this to say, "This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice... By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long.

"But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that's an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need - not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free.

"So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen." Stream the title song here and see the tracklisting below:

Full tracklisting for Free:
1. Free
2. Loves Missing
3. Sonali
4. James Bond
5. Dirty Sanchez
6. Glow In The Dark
7. Page
8. We Are The People
9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night
10. The Dawn


Related Stories


Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Preview 'American Valhalla' Documentary

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Film 'American Valhalla' Hitting Theaters

Iggy Pop Scores Robert Pattinson Movie Trailer

alt-J Release Iggy Pop Narrated 'In Cold Blood' Video

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'

Iggy Pop's First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

Iggy Pop Jams With New Order At Benefit Concert

Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop

More Iggy Pop News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance- Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White- Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP-more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White

Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Sons Of Apollo Rock Dream Theater Classic

M.O.D. Classic Announce New Singer

The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.