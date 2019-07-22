.

The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

07-22-2019
The Rocket Summer

The Rocket Summer (Bryce Avary) has released a brand new single called "Blankets". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Sweet Shivers," which is set to be released on August 2nd.

He had this to say about the song, "'There are not reasons for everything, yet, there are no reasons to leave.' Easily one of my favorite lyrics on this record. Every time I sing it, even now, it still resonates and cuts deeply into my core.

"'Sweet Shivers' (which comes from a lyric in 'Blankets') is referring to an emotion: a feeling of excitement and joy in the unknown, even if the unknown itself is more dressed up in less than ideal feelings of uncertainty. A letting go of sorts; beauty in the free fall. Sonically, to me, the melancholic yet contrastingly hopeful spirit within the journey of the free fall is what this song sounds like.

Avary also shared this background about the track, "I wrote the song in the middle of the night watching fuzzy TV in a cabin in rural Texas, long before I tracked it, but I'll never forget what it was like having to cut this vocal in the studio only 2 hours after catching wind that my childhood friend had taken her life.

"While only parts of the song point to that type of narrative, I think it will forever resonate with me as a lyric that just simply needs to be sung." Stream the song here


Related Stories


The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

The Rocket Summer Announce North American Tour

The Rocket Summer Reveal Song From Forthcoming Album

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer

More The Rocket Summer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance- Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White- Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP-more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

Festival d'ete de Quebec: A Night of Legends

RockPile: July 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White

Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

Metallica Release Live 'Sad But True' Video

Sons Of Apollo Rock Dream Theater Classic

M.O.D. Classic Announce New Singer

The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

Iggy Pop Releases Title Song To New Album 'Free'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.