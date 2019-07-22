The Rocket Summer Streams New Single 'Blankets'

The Rocket Summer (Bryce Avary) has released a brand new single called "Blankets". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Sweet Shivers," which is set to be released on August 2nd.

He had this to say about the song, "'There are not reasons for everything, yet, there are no reasons to leave.' Easily one of my favorite lyrics on this record. Every time I sing it, even now, it still resonates and cuts deeply into my core.

"'Sweet Shivers' (which comes from a lyric in 'Blankets') is referring to an emotion: a feeling of excitement and joy in the unknown, even if the unknown itself is more dressed up in less than ideal feelings of uncertainty. A letting go of sorts; beauty in the free fall. Sonically, to me, the melancholic yet contrastingly hopeful spirit within the journey of the free fall is what this song sounds like.

Avary also shared this background about the track, "I wrote the song in the middle of the night watching fuzzy TV in a cabin in rural Texas, long before I tracked it, but I'll never forget what it was like having to cut this vocal in the studio only 2 hours after catching wind that my childhood friend had taken her life.

"While only parts of the song point to that type of narrative, I think it will forever resonate with me as a lyric that just simply needs to be sung." Stream the song here





