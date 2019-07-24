Bad Company Swan Song Years Box Set Announced

(hennemusic) Bad Company will release a new box set, "The Swan Song Years 1974-1982", on August 2. The 6CD package includes every studio album the group released on Led Zeppelin's record label during the era, and delivers newly-remastered versions of 1979's "Desolation Angels" and 1982's "Rough Diamonds" that are making their debut as part of this set.

The other albums included in the collection are: "Bad Company" (1974), "Straight Shooter" (1975), "Run With The Pack" (1976) and "Burnin' Sky" (1977).

In 1973, members of three popular bands came together to form Bad Company: singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of Free; Mick Ralphs of Mott The Hoople, and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell; that same year, Bad Company was the first band signed to Led Zeppelin's new record label, Swan Song.

The band's 1974 debut, "Bad Company", went to No. 1 in America and was certified 5x platinum on the strength of future-radio staples like "Can't Get Enough," "Rock Steady" and "Movin' On." The multi-platinum streak continued a year later with "Straight Shooter", which hit 3x platinum with tracks like "Good Lovin' Gone Bad," "Shooting Star" and "Feel Like Makin' Love." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Bad Company In The Studio For 45th Debut Anniversary

Bad Company In The Studio For Desolation Angels Anniversary

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Bad Company Announce Reissues For Two Classic Albums

Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute

Bad Company's Mick Ralphs Suffered Stroke 2016 In Review

More Bad Company News

Share this article



