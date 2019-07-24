.

Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

07-24-2019
Kip Moore

Kip Moore has announced that he will be going back to his roots be launching a run of Drive Bar Tour dates next month that will visit intimate venues in a handful of cities..

The Dive Bar dates will launch on August 15th in Detroit and include stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago and will wrap up on the 23rd in Madison, WI.

Kip had this to say about the trek, "Connecting with people through our live show brings me pure joy. I'm really looking forward to the Bud Light Dive Bar dates as it will take us back to where we started and where our journey began. It also gives us the opportunity to get a little wild with the show." See the dates below:

8/15 Detroit, MI (Royal Oak, MI)
8/16 Cleveland, OH
8/17 Cincinnati, OH
8/20 Indianapolis, IN
8/22 Chicago, IL
8/23 Madison, WI


Related Stories


Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary

Kip Moore, Wade Brown and Randy Rogers Announce Tour

Kip Moore Releases Acoustic 'Bittersweet Company' Video

Kip Moore Heads South For 'More Girls Like You' Video

Kip Moore Heads South For 'More Girls Like You' Video

Kip Moore Heads South For 'More Girls Like You' Video

Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam

More Kip Moore News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic- Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP- Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour- Def Leppard- Mick Jagger- more


Reviews
Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

Caught In The Act: Garth Brooks Dive Bar Tour Kick Off

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic

Foo Fighters Streaming 00111125 EP

Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The All-American Rejects Release 'Send Her To Heaven' Video

Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Bad Company Swan Song Years Box Set Announced



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.