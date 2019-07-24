Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Kip Moore has announced that he will be going back to his roots be launching a run of Drive Bar Tour dates next month that will visit intimate venues in a handful of cities..

The Dive Bar dates will launch on August 15th in Detroit and include stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago and will wrap up on the 23rd in Madison, WI.

Kip had this to say about the trek, "Connecting with people through our live show brings me pure joy. I'm really looking forward to the Bud Light Dive Bar dates as it will take us back to where we started and where our journey began. It also gives us the opportunity to get a little wild with the show." See the dates below:

8/15 Detroit, MI (Royal Oak, MI)

8/16 Cleveland, OH

8/17 Cincinnati, OH

8/20 Indianapolis, IN

8/22 Chicago, IL

8/23 Madison, WI





