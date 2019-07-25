Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he and his 19-piece Orchestra will be hitting the road this November for their 16th annual Christmas Rocks Tour.

The tour will be kicking off on November 15th at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN and will wrap up on December 20th in Palm Desert, CA at the McCallum Theatre.

Brian had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra." See the dates below:

11/15 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

11/16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11/17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

11/19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

11/20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/21 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

11/23 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center of the Arts

11/24 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

11/27 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

11/29 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

12/4 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theatre

12/6 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre

12/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino

12/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12/17 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre

12/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

12/20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre





