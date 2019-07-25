.

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

07-25-2019
Brian Setzer

Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he and his 19-piece Orchestra will be hitting the road this November for their 16th annual Christmas Rocks Tour.

The tour will be kicking off on November 15th at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN and will wrap up on December 20th in Palm Desert, CA at the McCallum Theatre.

Brian had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra." See the dates below:

11/15 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11/17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11/19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
11/20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/21 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
11/23 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center of the Arts
11/24 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
11/27 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11/29 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman
12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
12/4 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theatre
12/6 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre
12/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino
12/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
12/17 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
12/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
12/20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre


Related Stories


Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event

More Brian Setzer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs- Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.