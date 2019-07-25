Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour
Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he and his 19-piece Orchestra will be hitting the road this November for their 16th annual Christmas Rocks Tour.
The tour will be kicking off on November 15th at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN and will wrap up on December 20th in Palm Desert, CA at the McCallum Theatre.
Brian had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra." See the dates below:
11/15 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11/17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11/19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
11/20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/21 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
11/23 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center of the Arts
11/24 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
11/27 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
11/29 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
11/30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman
12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
12/4 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theatre
12/6 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theatre
12/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Casino
12/13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
12/17 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
12/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
12/20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film
Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event