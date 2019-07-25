.

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

07-25-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will premiere his new film, "Western Stars", at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this fall. TIFF will run from September 5-15, with the full schedule set to be unveiled on August 20.

The project will see the New Jersey rocker "perform his critically acclaimed latest album and muse on life, rock, and the American dream, in this intimate and personal concert film co-directed by Thom Zimny and Springsteen himself."

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, "Western Stars" includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others.

The singer declares the set "is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record." Watch the video for the title song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

