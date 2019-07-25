.

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne

07-25-2019
Redd Kross

Redd Kross have shared an online stream of a brand new track called "The Party Underground," which features a guest solo from Melvins' icon Buzz Osborne.

The track will be features on the band's forthcoming album, "Beyond The Door", which comes out on August 23rd. Steven McDonald had this to say, "I wanted to hear three of my favorite guitarists and collaborators (Buzz Osborne, Jason Shapiro and Jeff McDonald) trade off solos whilst we celebrated the finer things deep in the bowels of the underground, expressing gratitude for a life lived in the cultural petri-dish of the world, the world of underground culture.

"I've been playing nightclubs since 1979 and I was 12, and it was time for me to talk up the wonders down here. The best stuff will always come up from the bottom. It's the Party Underground." Check out the song here.


Related Stories


Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne

Redd Kross Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Beyond The Door'

The Melvins And Redd Kross Announce U.S. Tour

More Redd Kross News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault- Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs- Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Unleash 1979 Live Video From Their Vault

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounders

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce Christmas Rocks Tour

Bad Religion Add Leg To North American Tour

Crobot Release 'Low Life' Video

Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.