Redd Kross Stream New Song Featuring Buzz Osborne

Redd Kross have shared an online stream of a brand new track called "The Party Underground," which features a guest solo from Melvins' icon Buzz Osborne.

The track will be features on the band's forthcoming album, "Beyond The Door", which comes out on August 23rd. Steven McDonald had this to say, "I wanted to hear three of my favorite guitarists and collaborators (Buzz Osborne, Jason Shapiro and Jeff McDonald) trade off solos whilst we celebrated the finer things deep in the bowels of the underground, expressing gratitude for a life lived in the cultural petri-dish of the world, the world of underground culture.

"I've been playing nightclubs since 1979 and I was 12, and it was time for me to talk up the wonders down here. The best stuff will always come up from the bottom. It's the Party Underground." Check out the song here.





Related Stories

Redd Kross Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Beyond The Door'

The Melvins And Redd Kross Announce U.S. Tour

More Redd Kross News

Share this article



