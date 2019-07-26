.

Oh, Sleeper Release 'Fissure' Video

07-26-2019
Oh, Sleeper

Oh, Sleeper have released a music video for their new single "Fissure." The song comes from the band's just released new studio album "Bloodied/Unbowed."

Frontman Micah Kinard had this to say about the song, "This song shares the struggle of caring for someone crying out for help but that won't take on the care given, the care they need, and instead, just keep running back to the things that broke them in the first place; sometimes even trying to drag you into the same brokenness.

"In the concept of the album, this song crescendos into an argument between the two main characters that ultimately divides them away from each other and onto their own singular paths of self-discovery." Watch the video here.


