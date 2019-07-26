.

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video

Queensryche

(hennemusic) Queensryche are streaming a lyric video for "Bent", the latest track issued from their studio album "The Verdict," which was released this past spring.

"Bent is a lyrical conglomerate of social injustices and societal struggles infused with progressive musicality," says singer Todd La Torre. "Snippets of thought provoking subject matter take you on a journey of uptempo hard rock/metal riffs with melancholic melodies and atmospheres."

The clip arrives in sync with the start of the Queensryche's summer tour of Europe in support of the project; the four-week run mixes festival appearances with headline dates.

"We are very excited that we will be touring Europe again," adds La Torre. "Really looking forward to seeing you all in support of our new album! Thank you all for your embrace and support." Watch the video here.

