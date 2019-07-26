.

Singled Out: Illyrian's Amanar Rising

Illyrian released their new album "The Entity, Unknown" today (July 26th) and to celebrate we asked Scott Onofrychuk to tell us about the song "Amanar Rising". Here is the story:

Terrible. That's the gist of the feedback I received when I sent the first demo of this song to the band. I'd spent more time recording the demo and writing a lot of harmonies than I had on any previous song, and I was super excited to show it off. I was a little crushed when the feedback came and virtually everything about the song was rejected. Criticism is something I take pretty well for the most part I think, but this one was different for some reason. It felt personal. As kind of a "f*** you" for hating on the song so much, and to prove to myself that I could make this song work, I rewrote basically every riff while trying to capture the same feel that I really liked about the first draft. Somehow I managed to succeed, and the second draft got everyone pumped and inspired to make this song what it is today.

In the recording process, we knew we wanted to have some subtle shakers and tambourine in spots throughout the album. What we didn't count on was Jeff grabbing his metal water bottle and hitting it with a drum stick, and that actually made it onto the final product in the bridge section. I hope that when you hear the bridge section, it puts a smile on your face realising that it's not a cow bell you're hearing, it's a f***ing water bottle.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Singled Out: Illyrian's Amanar Rising

